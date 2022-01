Obawa o rynek surowców z powodu ewentualnego konfliktu Rosja – Ukraina

Russia-Ukraine rift risks 13% of global grain exports: Disruptions at B Sea ports could jeopardize 17.5mt of wheat yet to be exported from 🇷🇺 and 🇺🇦, while nearly 20mt of 🇺🇦 corn await shipment. 🇧🇬, 🇰🇿 and 🇷🇴 also at potential risk https://t.co/JHrOQDthzt @vikablazhko @ACOMRB